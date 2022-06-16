Video & Pictures Of Peter Obi In Egypt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cm4qufeWDhg

On Tuesday, the 14th of June, 2022, Mr. Peter Obi informed Nigerians via his twitter handle of his trip to Egypt, to understudy by what miracle the third biggest economy in Africa after South-Africa and Nigeria moved their power generation from 20,000 Megawatts to over 40,000 megawatts in four years. Ironically, Nigeria has remained fixated on 4,000 megawatts since Adam.

Photos below show Former Governor Peter Obi interacting with the top Executives and Engineers of the New Capital Power Plant in New Cairo, Egypt. The plant currently generates 4800 megawatts of electricity.

Other pictures: visit to Egyptian power generating facilities

