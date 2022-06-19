Videos And Pictures Of Super Falcons Players In Camp Ahead Of 2022 WAFCON

NGSuper_Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons

In camp:

* Ebi

*Oluehi

*Chikwelu

*Ohale

*Oshoala

*Chinonyerem

*Okeke

*Monday

*Nnadozie

*Ugochi

*Effih

*Ajibade

*Christy

*Abideen

*Akereko

*Opeyemi

*Ogbonna

*Ogbonna.

Our first training will be at the MKO Abiola National Stadium later at 4pm today.

#SoarSuperFalcons



https://twitter.com/NGSuper_Falcons/status/1537755454784380930

NGSuper_Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons

Good morning!

Update: No of players in camp swells to 21 with the arrival of four:

*Amanda Uju Mbadim

*Toni Payne

*Yewande Balogun

*Michelle Alozie



https://twitter.com/NGSuper_Falcons/status/1538073476451508224

First training session.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7GGwXjDMlk

On the way to the stadium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcgRr6HifC8

