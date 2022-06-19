Videos And Pictures Of Super Falcons Players In Camp Ahead Of 2022 WAFCON

NGSuper_Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons
In camp:
* Ebi
*Oluehi
*Chikwelu
*Ohale
*Oshoala
*Chinonyerem
*Okeke
*Monday
*Nnadozie
*Ugochi
*Effih
*Ajibade
*Christy
*Abideen
*Akereko
*Opeyemi
*Ogbonna
*Ogbonna.
Our first training will be at the MKO Abiola National Stadium later at 4pm today.
Good morning!
Update: No of players in camp swells to 21 with the arrival of four:
*Amanda Uju Mbadim
*Toni Payne
*Yewande Balogun
*Michelle Alozie
First training session.
On the way to the stadium