Vincent Kompany Has Been Appointed As New Manager Of Burnley

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany as their new manager at Turf Moor.

Kompany left Belgian side Anderlecht last season and has now opted to take up a huge management job in the Championship after Burnley’s relegation from the top flight in 2021-22, and will be tasked with immediate promotion.

He replaces Sean Dyche – who had been at Turf Moor for 10 years – before he was axed in the last campaign, with interim coach Mike Jackson unable to prevent their drop down to the second tier.



Source: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1536665301605023747?t=YJVlv9AvyB1fj4WID_ZvgQ&s=19

