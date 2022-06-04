Violence: Nigerian League Fines 3SC, Bans Stadium And Expels 3SC’s Media Officer

See previous thread here: Video Of Ibadan Fans Attacking Journalist OgaNlaMedia After A Football Match

League Management NG @LMCNPFL

After reviewing the Matchday 31 game, 3SC v Remo Stars, 3SC have breached the NPFL rules & framework, failing to provide effective security leading to breakdown of order after their match.

3SC also failed to provide adequate security for match officials before, during & after the match resulting in the harassment & intimidation of the referee.

3SC is also charged for failure to contain & control their fans after the match resulting in disturbances including the attacking of a media personnel, Adepoju Tobi, an act capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

3SC is also charged for breach of the peace agreement brokered by the LMC between the two clubs (3SC & Remo Stars) with regards to guaranteeing peace, order & fair play during matches between the two.

3SC is fined a total of ₦3m plus a ₦500,000 compensation to Adepoju for lost valuables & medical bills. Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan is closed to fans for the remaining fixtures of the season while a further breach will lead to the club being banished to a neutral ground

3SC also stands the risk of 2 points deduction to last for a probational period ending with the season.

3SC’s media officer, Tosin Omojola & kit manager, Majolagbe Kolawale have been expelled from all NPFL related activities for a minimum period of 12 months in the first instance.



https://twitter.com/LMCNPFL/status/1532797514721656835

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related