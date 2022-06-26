Violence: Nigerian League Fines Kano Pillars, Calls For Review Of Match Official

See previous thread here: Violence & Disallowed Goal From Kano Pillars VS Dakkada (The Full Details, Video)

League Management NG @LMCNPFL

Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the #NPFL22 Framework & Rules during the course of the match vs Dakkada on June 23, 2022.

Kano Pillars failed to control their officials & ensure proper conduct at all times which resulted in the assault of a match official.

Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya also assaulted a match official Daramola Olalekan (assistant referee 1) with his conduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

The Kano club are fined N1m for failing to ensure proper conduct of their officials in obvious disregard of #NPFL22 Framework & Rules as well as the assurance letter issued by the Kano State Commissioner of Police on June 8, 2022.

A further N1m fine is imposed on Kano Pillars for the assault on a match official. The club are also fined N250,000 being compensation for the assaulted match official.

Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya is expelled from the league with immediate effect. The club are to follow up on the arrest of the offending official to ensure his full prosecution in furtherance of the police report lodged by the match officials on June 23, 2022.

In the event of any further similar breach of the League Rules regarding the assault of Match Officials, Kano Pillars shall forfeit 2 points from the points accruing to the club, in addition to any other sanctions that may be deemed appropriate in the circumstance.

LMC delegate Uchenna Iyoke will get a compensation of N500,000 for lost valuables in the course of the Kano Pillars v Dakkada match.



https://twitter.com/LMCNPFL/status/1540768263382130689

League Management NG @LMCNPFL

LMC has called for the review of the performance of match officials in the Kano Pillars v Dakkada game. The officials are Ayatu Mohammed – Center Ref, Daramola Olalekan – Assistant Ref 1 and Nura Ali – Assistant Ref 2.

There is also a call for the review of the standard and quality of performance of the match commissioner Hon. A. S. Luya during the course of the Kano Pillars v Dakkada match.



https://twitter.com/LMCNPFL/status/1540787899301392387

https://twitter.com/LMCNPFL/status/1540788872048689154

