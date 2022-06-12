Viral Togolese TikToker Joins Nigerian Guy Live On Tiktok After Waiting For 10 Hours

A Nigerian tiktoker named Timi, posted on his tiktok that he will be hosting a Live video untill the popular kellyy Joins his Live.

He said he was ready to be on the Live for days and no one should stop him.

Luckily for him, and after much tagging from viewers, Kellyy joined his Live. The live had already gone for 10 Hours before kellyy joined.

He couldn’t believe it and he was so happy that his dream of going Live with kellyy had come true.

