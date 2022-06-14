Voter’s Card Registration In Port Harcourt – Eyewitness Report (Pictures)

The voter’s card registration in Port Harcourt is currently suffering a serious setback as little or no centres were provided for Nigerians hoping to exercise their electoral rights in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The crowd over here at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Port Harcourt is currently overwhelming with a lot of people being denied entry into the premises for lack of manpower.

This is despite the promise of the INEC chairman to deploy additional materials, equipment, centres and staff to states in the South East and South South regions.

It almost began to turn into a fracas as spirited Nigerian youths decided that no one would go out or enter into the premises of the office until they allowed them in.

It took the efforts of armed personnel to disperse the crowd before the gates could be opened up for cars and human beings to go out.

We call on INEC Nigeria to with immediate effect live up to their promise to avoid disenfranchising Nigerians most of whom are youths and who wish to exercise their rights in voting their preferred candidates.

