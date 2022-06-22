Voters Registration: Dele Momodu Defends Borno With Proof

iykeburuo: For the fact that state like Borno could complete registration on line and physical in a state where we understood the state of insecurity and telecommunication, something is not really adding up. NIGERIA

delemomoduovation: @iykeburuo Pls stop judging from afar. Borno State is very much into technology. When I requested for applications for the Ovation Palliatives of N5,000 per lucky winner, Borno returned the largest applications of nearly 8,000 applicants closely followed by Bauchi State…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related