Voters Registration: Dele Momodu Defends Borno With Proof

iykeburuo: For the fact that state like Borno could complete registration on line and physical in a state where we understood the state of insecurity and telecommunication, something is not really adding up. NIGERIA
delemomoduovation: @iykeburuo Pls stop judging from afar. Borno State is very much into technology. When I requested for applications for the Ovation Palliatives of N5,000 per lucky winner, Borno returned the largest applications of nearly 8,000 applicants closely followed by Bauchi State…