VP Osibanjo Involved In Motor Accident – People’s Gazette

BREAKING: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s car somersaults on Abuja Airport Road

The severity of the crash was not immediately clear.

Mr Osinbajo’s security aides and rescuers are trying to pull him from the vehicle, Peoples Gazette learnt. A witness sent in a video from the scene.

It was not immediately clear the severity of the accident on the Nigerian leader.

The Nigerian leader was on his way to Ondo for a condolence visit over the massacre of Catholic worshippers on Sunday morning, according to his office.

The crash comes three years after Mr Osinbajo survived a chopper crash in Kogi.

https://gazettengr.com/breaking-vice-president-yemi-osinbajos-car-somersaults-on-abuja-airport-road/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related