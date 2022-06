Vice president Yemi Osinbajo in the early hours of today presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the council chambers of the statehouse in Abuja.

Osinbajo stepped in for President Buhari who flew out to Spain on official duty after he met with the APC governors yesterday.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeQjlQmgAjf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

