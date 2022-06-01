Watch The Moment APGA National Chairman Laid Curses On Peter Obi Over His Defection

Watch Moment APGA National Chairman Laid Curse On Peter Obi Over Defection

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUlEp1OHRMw

The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Oye, has revealed that a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, vowed never to leave the party till death do them part.

However, Obi, who emerged as the governor of the state in 2006 and spent two terms in office, later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in 2014. He became the Vice-Presidential candidate for the PDP in the 2019 general election.

Speaking about the defection and how APGA was able to win the Anambra election, Oye noted that Obi has not achieved anything politically since he defected because of the covenant he made with the party.

Oye stated that for Obi to achieve anything politically, he will have to return to APGA.

He said, “Remember that Peter Obi was in APGA and when he was with APGA, he performed superlatively well. The moment he left APGA, the APGA spirit left him. He has never achieved anything politically ever since. If he wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA; then, we will now re-ignite the APGA spirit in him.

“That is how it is done. Let me tell you, let him continue to jump from pillar to post, he cannot achieve anything because APGA gave him a platform and he took a vow that he will never leave APGA until death does them part. Now he left APGA; what do you expect would happen when you take a vow? A vow is a covenant and you must keep it. That is what is happening here.. He has joined Labour Party for Presidency, it will be a catastrophic exercise, it will not work.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related