Watch The Moment Yoruba Actor, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Beat Up Area Boys Trying To Extort Him

Taiwo Hassan, the veteran Nigerian Yoruba language actor most of us know as ‘Ogogo’ was minding his own business in Ilaro, Ogun state where he was inspecting one of his projects when area boys came to collect their own share of the money their ancestors left with him. The area boys who came to show that they ‘own the city’ demanded money from Ogogo before they would let him go, and this led to a fight that saw some of the area boys beaten black and blue by the actor who was a boxer before he veered into acting.

In a video shared by Ogogo on his Instagram page, he was seen confronting the touts in a very fierce and ‘gangster’ encounter:

He wrote on his Instagram:

“Before blogger’s pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth. Was in llaro my own home town, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals.

1;We watch you movie

2; give up money

3; We watched you all through our childhood

All these as an actor we hear everyday I offer all i had on me and one of them dragged me by my agbada and demanded for an amount i can’t pay. Asked him to leave me, he said “Do your worse” the rest is story, please stop harassing actors or entertainers, Do you pay anyone for doing your job, No its our Job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, Once a boxer always a boxer”



Watch the video above (I found it amusing, by the way)

