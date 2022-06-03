We did not screen former President Jonathan – Oyegun

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja On Jun 3, 2022

Contrary to speculations, former President Goodluck Jonathan was never screened to run for the 2023 presidential election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chairman of the seven-man Presidential Screening Committee and former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun disclosed on Friday at the party Secretariat.

Oyegun told newsmen emphatically that his committee never attended to the former president.

“No, no, I can confirm we did not screen him,” Oyegun said.



