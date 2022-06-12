We Will Mobilise 1 Million Voters For Tinubu In Rivers State – Magnus Abe

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the party will mobilise one million voters in the state to support the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 elections.

Abe made the declaration on Sunday while addressing thousands of APC members and supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, upon his arrival from Abuja.

The APC chieftain played a prominent role in the campaigns leading to Tinubu’s emergence as the ruling party’s presidential candidate in the just-concluded national convention in Abuja.

He called on the people of the state to join in registering to support the ‘Project SMA 2023’, aimed at allowing the people to choose who will be their governor come 2023.

Abe said: “I am going straight to my village to register as a supporter of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe. We are going to register One Million voters that will vote for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe.

“I am going to the village for the Project SMA 2023. As I am going to register, I enjoin all registered voters in Rivers State, who want to have the option of putting a governor of their own in Rivers State to register with me.”

Meanwhile, Senator Abe has condoled with the state chapter of APC over the death of two of her members, Onimiteim Vincent Samuel and Barrister Prince Loveday Motats.

Abe, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, described the death of the duo as ‘saddening’ at a time when the party needs committed men like the deceased.

He called on party faithful in the state to rally round support for the immediate families of the deceased as a mark of respect for the grassroot politicians.

The senator said: “The death of Onimiteim Samuel and Barrister Loveday Motats saddens us deeply and our prayers go out to the families and the party in Rivers State over this irreparable loss.

“I will like to extend my deepest condolences to their families and the party, praying that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest and the sacrifice of their commitment to the APC shall not go in vain.”



