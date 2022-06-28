We Won’t Fail Nigerians – Acting CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola (Video)

The new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has promised not to fail Nigerians.

Ariwoola made the pledge after taking over from his predecessor, Justice Ibrahim Tanko.

Tanko had resigned due to ill-health on Sunday evening.

Following Tanko’s resignation, President Muhammadu Buhari had sworn-in Ariwoola yesterday.

The new acting CJN said with the support of his colleagues, the judiciary under him will not fail Nigerians.

Ariwoola gave the assurance while speaking with State House Correspondents after taking his oath of office.

He said: “What Nigerians expect from me is to comply, preserve and abide and protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And so be it.

“That is what I will do, especially with the cooperation of my brother Justices of the Supreme Court. We shall not fail Nigerians.”

