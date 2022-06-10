What Are The Top 5 Most Used Apps On Your Smartphone?

We use smartphones for a lot of things. We listen to music, play games, watch video, and talk to one another on social media. Another use for smartphones is to make our lives easier. Thankfully, there are plenty of apps that can do just that. You carry this thing on you all the time so why not let it make your life easier?

Here’s my top 5 most used apps in no particular order.

WhatsApp: This is probably the most used instant messaging app in the world and there’s no surprises there. This is where 98% of all my personal and business conversations happen. Should this app go down i and millions of people around the world will be handicapped.

Twitter : I always want to stay on top of what’s happening around the world and what better place and no other platform makes that possible more than twitter. Whatever your interest are, whether tech, politics, education, “japa”, there are always industry experts dropping valuable tidbits every second.

YouTube : I love learning new skills and Whatever skill you want to learn there are thousands of videos to help you learn. With unlimited internet access, YouTube is where I consume all my video content. Don’t get me started on football content, highlights, compilations, transfer news, omo I don’t joke with YouTube at all.

Yellowcard : Crypto is a big part of our lives now. There are so many crypto exchange platforms and I probably have several crypto apps on my phone but I prefer Yellowcard more than most platforms. This is my go to whenever I need to make a quick crypto transaction whether is buying or selling. Rates are comparable with other platforms sometimes better, it’s easy to use, fast transactions.

Spotify : I mostly use Spotify for all my podcasts needs. The older I get the less I want to listen to music and just listen to content that adds value to my life that’s why my airpod never leaves my ear and there’s always one of my favorite podcasts playing.

That’s my top 5 most used apps. What are yours? Share in the comment section.

