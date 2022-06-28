‘What Could Have Brought This Lonely Big Owl Into Our Compound’? (Pictures)

I really felt sorry for it but I can’t touch it because I’m scared of it claws and probably it’s also a wild bird.
Nobody dared go near because all of us are afraid of it.
Everybody was just snapping it from afar… lol
Some said it doesn’t see in the day time and I think they’re right as it closed it eyes and never opened till someone threw small stone at it and it ran into that corner behind.

