What Does Asiwaju Mean?

This is difficult to Translate but a literal transliteration would be
One who opens (leads) from the front
A leader
The first
One who opens the road etc
It is a common honorary title in Yoruba land. conferred by different obas or kings
Tinubu was given the title by the Oba of Eko( Lagos) and therefore is the Asiwaju of Eko of Lagos Town .
Many people assume he is Asiwaju of Lagos State or even Yoruba land . This is inaccurate
Tinubu no doubt aspires to be Asiwaju of Yoruba land
Recently in a time of crisis , he has gone missing. This would not be the first time.
I should be clear to all right thinking Yoruba just now that he does not Si waju rara ati rara
Ero eyin ni Tinubu. Ojo si ni pelu
He has lost whatever respect he has and should quietly retire and enjoy his bullion