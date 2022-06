What employees go through in the hands of some employers in Nigeria is something worth writing about. So pathetic. Absolutely pathetic.

I remembered when I working at Allen & living at Palmgroove àxis on 25k salary. My Boss went to his Village to lavish money in December & my school fees deadline was 26th. He paid me a sum of 20k as salary.

I wept that day. He’s now contesting in Akwa-Ibom. So many things I can talk about.

Share your experience

