What Has Atiku Achieved? – Reno Omokri (Video)

Former Presidential Spokesman, Reno Omokri has given Nigerians a hint on some of the things former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, has achieved both in personal life and in past office held.

In a YouTube video included sighted by 2023.ng, titled “What has Atiku achieved?”, Reno Omokri said;

Atiku led the economic team that paid off Nigeria’s debt, privatized the telecom sector, and cement industries, that exploded our GDP and created jobs and brought in technocrats into Government.

“He chaired the National Economic Council that introduced the GSM into Nigeria, while stabilizing Nigeria. He pushed for the creation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and gave that corruption fighting body their first grant, from his budget, because they were created in between budgets. He led the Obasanjo administration’s effort to restore peace and re-establish law and order during the Sharia crisis of 2000.”

Furthermore, Reno Omokri said Atiku “in his private life, co-founded one of the largest oil and gas, and ports logistics service firms in Africa in the 80s.”

He also said that “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar through that company and other companies in his Priam Group of Companies, personally employs more people than many State Governments.”

Reno Omokri told Nigerians of how Atiku is the proprietor of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola in Adamawa State; “which is one of the best private universities in Africa, as well as the first American-style university in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

According to Reno Omokri, through American University of Nigeria (AUN), Atiku has given full scholarship to over hundred students including some of the #ChibokGirls.

“He (Atiku) loves education and he would fund ASUU,” Reno Omokri said.

