‘What I Caught A Sister Doing With Her Phone In Church!’

Stop it, it’s wrong.

At least show some respect for GOD.

I sat next to a lady that was visiting IG, reposting things on WhatsApp status and streaming another church’s service in church.

My biggest grouse was that she did this throughout the 1hr 45 mins service.

When the sermon switched to why we’re meant to correct people when we see them acting wrongly, I knew I had to do something.

So I tapped her and gave her the “why are you using your phone in church” look.

This lady responded so angrily it shocked me. Anyways, we were going to cause a scene so I let her alone.

At least I’d passed my message.

If you use your phone in church, please stop it. You end up distracting people around you plus it’s disrespectful. Please stop it.

