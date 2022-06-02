‘What I Saw In A Brothel’

So I visited one of the brotels in my neibourhood last night to chilax as usual..

Then I got into the bar, and saw a young boy of about 3yrs dancing to one of Naira Marley songs, I was wondering ‘who be dis young marlian….:

So I went to meet the bar man to get one bottle of climax and black bullect (my brand) and I asked him “guy, who be dis small boy wen dey dance like dis? And he said, nah one of my grls (olosho) pikin, she dey hustle here… I just weak once, and went back to my seat..

And several thoughts were just going on my mind like “why would a grl bring such a young boy to this kind of place,.. won’t dis place affect this boy negatively and so on….

I was angry in my spirit, so i just took my drinks and left..

