What Is That Thing You Don’t Want Your Children To Inherit From You?

I’m not friendly

People who don’t even Know me just the sight of me they always conclude I have 2much pride and ego.

The way I walk and the way I seclude myself from people sometimes adds to it, I don’t really blame them.

If you don’t talk to me, I won’t talk to you

I have stayed in my street for 7years now, they are about 3 neighbors I see everyday but not for once have we Said hello to each other.

They stare I stare

They walk pass, I walked pass

My spirit select’s people too much, making me come of to them as been prideful.

Don’t get me wrong I’m an extrovert, nice, bold And welcoming to strangers but hardly will you see me bring myself to you first.

I won’t want my children to inherit this from me.

So what’s yours?

Seun

Lalasticlala

