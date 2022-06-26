What Is The Most Effective Way Of Preaching The Gospel?

The greatest and most inspiring leader and preacher that ever lived was Jesus.

It isn’t by coincidence that He commands the largest following and religious group on Earth.

The reason He was able to inspire humans to that unparalleled degree was His extraordinary leadership. He was a leader that led His followers not just by Words but also by example.

His disciples who played an important and sacrificial role in bringing His Gospel to the world must have been really inspired by the Gospel He preached, but I believe what inspired them most was the Gospel He lived.

He was a leader that didn’t just teach His disciples how to serve or to humble themselves, but literally took a bucket and towel and started to clean and wash the feet of His own servants.

Above all, He was the Good shepherd who humbled Himself, went as a lamb before the slaughter, and laid down His life for His sheep.

So if He being their Lord and Master could humble Himself and serve to that degree, how much more they being His servants?

Hence the selfless and sacrificial lives His disciples went on to live for His Name and Gospel sake. They were inspired by the life and example of the best Leader that ever was. That’s the reason why we have His Gospel presently with us today.

It’s sad though to see how much such selfless and exemplary leadership of Jesus, and also His disciples who followed His example, is lacking in the present day church.

I pray the day would return when the church was led by leaders who did not just lead and preach the Gospel with their mouths but also with their lives.

God bless.

