Some bible verses, like

Mark 12:17 “give to Caesar what belongs to Cesar”

Ephesians 5:22 “Wives submit thyself to your husband “

“Matthew 7:1 “judge not that you be not judged”

Some other verses are also misinterpreted.

In your knowledge, what other verses do you think is ignorantly misinterpreted?

