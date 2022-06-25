What Is Your Favourite Fruit? (Pics)

Fruits are very important, and should be an integral part of our diet because they contain antioxidants which are essential for human health.

Antioxidants mop up free radicals in the body that can damage the body’s cells and lead to diseases, such as cancer.

According to Medical News Today Eating a diet high in fruits (and vegetables) can reduce a person’s risk of developing heart disease, cancer, inflammation, and diabetes.

Citrus fruits (like oranges, lemon, grape fruit, lime…) and berries (like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas) may be especially powerful for preventing disease.

Did you know that Oranges also contain high levels of pectin, which is a fiber that can keep the colon healthy by binding to chemicals that can cause cancer and removing them from the colon?

I read a guy’s comment that said he could never buy oranges, mangoes, red apples…with his money, and the comment left me wondering what fruit do you like then? I mean, what more options are there? and that comment led me to create this thread, so that those who don’t know, can know the importance of eating fruits.

So guys, what is your favourite fruit?

What is/are the fruit(s) you can’t tolerate?

For me, I like variety of fruits, but sweet oranges are my favourite.

I cannot stand cashew! Urgh! I’m allergic.

As for pineapples…let’s just say my mouth let’s me know when it’s had enough.

Nairalanders, what is your favourite fruit?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related