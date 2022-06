Some Popular and Trendy ones.

Bugaby Kizz Daniel

Baddest boy by Skibii ft Davido

Dior by Ruger

Calm down by Rema

Overdose by MAVINS.

Finesse by Pheels ft Buju

And Others…

MINE IS: Sometimes by T.I.Blaze ft Olamide.

The song just reminds me of how Hardship in Nigeria has forced most Young pple into Yahoo, Olosho business and other ignoble acts.

So What’s urs?

