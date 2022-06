This post is for mature, married folks.

Married folks, you have all had experiences in your various marriages for however long you have stayed married. Most importantly, you have gained knowledge from them. That being said, wisdom is what you can do today but couldn’t do before. It’s what you would do before but never would now.

So, the question is, If you could travel back through time to advise your younger self about marriage, what advice would you give?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related