What To Do If You Missed N-Power Physical Verification

NPower applicants that missed the Npower physical verification exercise can join another Npower physical verification the date for the Npower physical verification have not been announced yet, but Npower applicants that missed the Npower physical verification will be contacted when it is time for their Npower physical verification.

This Npower physical verification concerns Npower applicants in the first batch that missed the Npower physical verification as a result of one issue or the other, Npower applicants can send in their Npower ID stating that they missed the previous Npower physical verification to @npower_ng the official Npower Twitter handle.

NPower applicants of the first batch of the Npower program that missed the Npower physical verification exercise should not go to their Npower physical verification yet, because their names have not yet been updated on the Npower physical verification database, Npower applicants under the first batch of the Npower program that is the stream 1 program are advised to wait for further directives from Npower and this will be communicated through sms or through the Npower NASIMS self service portal, alternatively Npower applicants in batch 1 can use the nasims ussd code *45665# to check if their Npower physical verification venue have been updated.

