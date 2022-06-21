‘What Valuable Digital Skill Can I Acquire With This Laptop?’ (Photo)

Hi, all.

I want to get this laptop HP 8440p with my last card — it’s around 80k. Though I’m having 50k cash atm, and I plan on increasing it to 60k soonest before I make a down payment by month end.

But the thing is that I am yet to use or own a laptop before. So, I don’t know if this particular make is worth buying or not. I own a good android device, but I know it isn’t enough to learn something good — I may be wrong.

Consecutively, I plan on learning a valuable skill with it like logo design, Adobe Photoshop, Book cover design, etc. But I don’t know the best skill that would be best to learn if I should purchase it.

Pls, I need your suggestions and advice.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related