What Was Your Nickname In School And Why Was It Given To You?

I was given 3 minutes

The reason was because:

Back then in GCDC, PH, we were taking a test of which I was the first to finish the test.

On submitting the answer sheet, I went back to my sit, brought out my notebook from my school bag to check if the answers I gave were correct.

After checking them, on returning the notebook, the teacher saw me, and he asked me to come out and kneel down (he taught that I was returning my ‘intel chip’) after which 6 strokes landed on my back with instructions that I must rewrite the test.

Lemme quote him.

“Go back to your sit, tear out a sheet of paper. I give you 3 MINUTES to submit…”

From that day…

How about you, how did it start?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related