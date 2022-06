Waiter: Sir, the honourable that said that he will pay has gone without paying.

Man: How much is the bill?

Waiter: 45,000 Naira Only Sir.

Man: Use my card.

Waiter: Insufficient fund Sir.

Man: check my balance for me.

Waiter: 9 naira, 12 kobo

What would be your reaction as the man?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related