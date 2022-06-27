Which One Is Good – Daily Pay Or Monthly Pay?

Hello, good morning

I’m a student of FUTA in the department of Mathematical Science, which means I’m affected by the ASUU strike.

I’ve not been doing any work actually, but I’ve tried to learn Copywriting — I can write all sorts of copy, ranging from Email copy, sales copy, product description etc.. but no clients coming my way..

I also tried to source out for a job, I found two. One is ushering service, two working days in a week — Monday and Saturday with a pay of #6500 for the two days. While the other is Retail sales cyclists with a pay of almost #40k in a month.

But due to my present situation, I want to quickly actualize about #30k for an online course (this will further help me to be more better in my copywriting skills and more so, in freelancing) before mid July.

I need your advice guys, and if you can help me with any job I’ll be glad.

Thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related