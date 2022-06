Hello, lovers of poetry, who’s your favorite Poet, which of his poem do you love most? Post your favorite line in the poem…

Alan E. Poe is my most admired poet.

I love his “Annabelle Lee” most.

Favorite line:

“For the moon never beams

Without bringing me dreams”

