I had to ask this question because believe or not, a girl flashed me with whatsapp call. She literally called me and said call me back and hung up. I laughed so hard. I tried explaining to her that both parties were billed at the same bytes per second but she won’t believe.

It was funny sha, I go still yab the girl well.

Who flashes on whatsapp?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related