80% of handsome men, I mean men who are truly handsome are lonely and bored most days of their life because people mostly try to stay away from them…

Women assume they have a lot of girls flocking around them which is not always true.

Some men are afraid or jealous to be friends with them so as not to cause problem with their wife/fiancees/girlfriend.

Same can’t be said for pretty girls, who men flock around with.

True or false

