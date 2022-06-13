Why Are Some Men Neglected In Marriage By Their Wives After Having Kids?

I still don’t get.. Are men built to work and not enjoy?

My first instance: A very popular nairalander loves to show her kids all time which is not bad but she doesn’t even mention her husband…..

What baffles me most is this statement; “my money is for me and my kids”…

Does it Mean a wife cannot even treat her husband well too?

I guess this is the main reason some men ignore their wife and kids to enjoy their lives… They know that most kids grow to love their mother..

I don’t blame such men…. But I don’t hope to have such a wife that have the mentality of my kids and I ALONE?

2ndly, I feel most women are not happy in their marriage which is why all they live for is their kids.. The only reason why most ladies are still under the same roof is because of the kids and their lack of financial resources to stand alone… Most are just having sex, doing mommy and daddy bcoz of the kids but the true essence of marriage between has long dissappeared…

If not, in my own perception, a happily married woman should be proud of her husband. She should happily treat her husband well. She should say wonderful things about her husband.

Marriage dey fear me walahi….

