Why Buhari’s Preferred Candidate Has Not Been Unveiled

ABUJA – The late decision by Governors of All Progressives Congress APC to back a Southern candidate for president has delayed the long-awaited disclosure of President Mohammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate for 2023.

The identity of the preferred candidate of the President was to have been unveiled at the Aso Villa during the dinner held in honour of the presidential aspirants on Saturday but was put off at the last minute at the instance of Northern Governors who also wished the dollar rain that inspired delegates of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A source close to a top leader of the party disclosed that APC Governors from the north as part of their resolution to back a Southern candidate also assured the president that they would vote his preferred candidate for president if and when the name is given to them.

The source said the governors opposed the move of the president to disclose his preferred candidate preferring the usual horse-trading that accompanies primaries to run its full course.

”The governors do not want what happened last time when delegates came for the party’s elective Congress to repeat itself. Most of the Stakeholders left angry because the party did not give room for a contest.

“What is going to happen is that the Aspirants would be allowed to reach out to the delegates with the dollars as it happened during the PDP Convention, yet the governors will tell them where to cast their votes. Whoever the president nominates will emerge. I can assure of that”, the source.

By stepping back on the APC ticket, the source said the northern Governors have spared Aspirants from that zone needless expenses which must now be borne by the remaining Southern Aspirants.



https://independent.ng/why-buharis-preferred-candidate-has-not-been-unveiled-source/

