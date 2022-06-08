Why Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba Was Absent At The APC Convention – Brother

One of the masters of ceremony, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, repeatedly called his name but he was not present.

Many friends are calling to find out why my brother, Dr. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba did not come out to address the APC convention.

Simple: The understanding from the highest levels prior to his involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC, was that of consensus as was with the National Chairmanship a few months ago.

With that understanding, the Presidential ticket was to come to the South, and the southeast. This has been the hope till the end of the negotiations. He, not wanting to be part of the Dollar and Naira bazaar, is convinced that what Nigeria needs now is no more of the same thing that has kept Nigeria at the low level it has been.

Our challenges as a country cannot be addressed at the same energy level by which they were created.

May God order our footsteps towards a better life for all Nigerians.

God bless you.

Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba,

Umuezeala-Nsu, Imo state, Southeast, Nigeria



Professor Uzoma Chinedum is an elder brother to Emeka Nwajiuba and the Immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State.

