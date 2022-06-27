Why Do Most Brides Invite Their Exes To Their Weddings?

Today in Church, I Just saw one of my Ex Babe who just got married.
She was like ‘Why did you NOT show up@my Wedding? She seemed seriously angry!

Another of my Pretty Ex, before her Wedding Day was constantly reminding me of the D day.
Even on her Traditional marriage day, i still got a text from her ‘Hope you will come Tomorrow’?

Guys dont want their Exes to attend their weddings!
So why do Ladies want them?

*Could it be they still love the Guy?
*Or could it be they want to show off to the Guy that they have Moved to Bigger things?
*Could it be they just want his presence?

WHY WOULD A LADY INVITE HER EX TO HER WEDDING?

