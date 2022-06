I have been thinking why the few peeps I know including some of my distant uncles who spent most of their years abroad came back to Nigeria to live when they became old. Is there something awkward about growing old overseas?

Even my sister in the US, has been telling me that once she gets old, she will come back to Nigeria to spend the remainder of her life. Folks abroad, what’s really going on? Is there a harsh reality for the aged over there?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related