Why I Made Tinubu The Jagaban – Dr. Haliru Dantoro, Emir Of Borgu

Why I made him the Jagaban – Dr. Halliru Dantoro, Emir of Borgu speaks

‘I knew Bola Ahmed @officialABATwhen we were at the National Assembly as senators. He belonged to a different party (SDP) while I was in NRC. But we had a common interest when it came to telling the truth.

We said it as it was then. He knew my vision even when the June 12 issue was in the front burner. I could see the injustices and I stood by fairness because I detest injustice.

You can see that I identified myself with the aspiration of Nigerians.

At one time he said he wanted me to go and see Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola but I told him I never had any need from Abiola. If I went there, that meant I was going there for money. But what we were doing was right and posterity will judge us.

So we had a lot of things in common and we had been friends since then. He saw me as being straightforward, honest and sincere in all my dealings with him. Not for any material gain.

In fact, when I began my legal sojourn in the Emirship tussle he also supported me in terms of advice because it was a tough battle for me. It was tough taking on the government and we had to employ the services of a senior advocate of Nigeria in the person of Wole Olanipekun.

When God made me the Emir I said this man was there when I was in dire need of help so why can’t I use my position to make him what I feel will help him in future politically. That was why I honoured him with the title of ‘Jagaban.’ Jagaban means ‘Leader of Warriors.’

