Why Is This Image Linked With Vawulence? (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Am baffled why a seemingly happy cartoon invention would be associated with Vawulence. Please help a brother in need of answers. Again please post photos of your favourite face of vawuence. Cheers

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: