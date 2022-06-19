Why “Safe” Sex Could Be Very Dangerous

This post is deemed necessary to correct a very misleading notion being spread by the world concerning the use of condoms during sexual activity even when one was fornicating or committing adultery.

The world calls it safe sex, but that is absolutely false because no soul that commits sin is truly safe.

That’s why Jesus after healing a man of paralysis would yet warn him to “sin no more, less a worse thing comes upon thee”. John 5:14

It’s because sin actually weakens our defences against the devil. It opens us up to all manner of spiritual attacks by giving the devil free access to do that which is his only desire for man, which to steal, kill and destroy his life.

Therefore anyone who fornicates or commits adultery even with condoms is not really safe but exposing himself to serious danger, because although condoms may be able to keep away bodily fluids, it cannot keep away demons!

Worst still, is the danger of being cast into hell at the end, as no worker of iniquity would be allowed into God’s Kingdom in heaven.

Matthew 13:41-42 (KJV)

The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity;

And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.

A Word is enough for the wise.

