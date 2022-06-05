Why There Is Drop In Electricity Generation – FG

The Federal Ministry of Power has cleared the air about the dip in electricity generation.

The ministry gave the clarification in a statement issued on Saturday.

PRESS RELEASE

Update on Dip in Electricity Supply

We wish to notify the general public that the current dip in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

The incidence unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply,

we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.

-HM Power Media

4th June, 2022



https://twitter.com/HMPowerNG/status/1533159071385280514

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related