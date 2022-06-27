Wicked Souls Go And Hustle – Portable Warns Fans Against Chasing Him For Money

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkQUif9R5fM

Wicked souls go and hustle — Singer Portable says as he warns fans against running after him for money.

Entertainer Portable has warned his fans against chasing after his car whenever they spotted him outside as he also labeled them wicked souls and has asked them to go and hustle instead of always begging him for money The singer revealed that rather than publicly sharing money to people he would rather gift money to aged women and children that need financial support.

