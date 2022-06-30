Wike Travels To France To Meet Tinubu – PMNews

Wike hits France to meet Tinubu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is said to have left Turkey for France to meet the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A die-hard loyalist of Tinubu and Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on the Environment and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe disclosed this on Wednesday.

Igbokwe said while they were on social media abusing everybody, Wike has gone to France to meet Tinubu.

He said on his Facebook: “While they are on Social Media abusing everybody Gov Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate and bigotry are no strategy.

“They hated and abused PMB since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see.”

Wike had been at a loggerhead with the PDP since he lost the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku overlooked Wike when he chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as running mate.

His associates and friends, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday said he was still praying and fasting to know if God wanted him to support Atiku or not.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has made it clear that it is southern presidency or nothing, meaning he would not be supporting Atiku for the presidency.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/06/30/wike-hits-france-to-meet-tinubu/

