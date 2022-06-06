William Kumuyi Celebrates His 81st Birthday Today

My Father Pastor W.F. Kumuyi is 81 today. God has shown in this generation and many generations to come that it is possible to remain spotless in one’s area of calling.

God has shown that it is possible to do Pastoring without greed nor deception by telling the congregants to do things God has not told you yet is ever productive and results oriented.

God has shown that it is possible to be extremely intelligent but also so humble to be an able minister of the Gospel.

God is showing that not all Pastors are fake through the transparent lifestyle of Daddy Kumuyi.

I want to use this opportunity to celebrate my father and God’s Honourable vessel of holiness, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi for the mercies of God that has brought him into this new year.

Happy 81st birthday Daddy.

