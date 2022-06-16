With Okowa As Atiku’s Running Mate, Will PDP Win The Presidential Election?

H.E. Atiku has lost it already. He jettisoned the committee’s report to do his bidding showing how he will choose to work without input from others especially other arms of government.

H.E. Okowa betrayed other southern governors to become VP. He will also be betrayed. Rivers will vote PDP as governor but will split their votes for APC and Labour Party for the presidential seat.

The Southern governors’ forum declaration will stand. To overcome this, he would had been picked H.E. Wike as VP. Gov Wike has been the backbone of PDP supporting all court cases and also stoutly opposing the federal government.

He will be silent now and concentrate on how to win his home state for governor.

