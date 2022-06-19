Wives, Submission Is Not Weakness, Not Slavery – Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video)

Pastor David Ibiyeomie – Submission is not Weakness

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOyaut7og1Q

Love is Commandment, Submission is not Weakness. This two are Biblical Principles for Marriage, created to ensure success in the home.

https://www.facebook.com/616387396569190

